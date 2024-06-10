Diamondbacks beat Padres 9-3 to split four-game series

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake McCarthy's two-run homer capped a six-run second inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Sunday to salvage a split of their four-game series.

McCarthy and Kevin Newman each had three of Arizona's 15 hits as the Diamondbacks rebounded after losing 10-3 and 13-1 on consecutive nights. The reigning NL champions, who won the series opener 4-3 on Thursday night, have won six of nine, while the Padres have lost six of eight.

“I think it was in the midseason must-win category,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "I think this team came out ready to play and showed how tough they are. I'm really proud of what we did.

“Yesterday was not an easy game to sit and watch or have to play in,” he added. “The guys responded as well as I had hoped. They made a statement from the first pitch of the game all the way through to the last pitch.”

Just recalled from Triple-A Reno, left-hander Tommy Henry (2-2) got the win in relief of opener Scott McGough. Henry allowed two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings, with two walks and a strikeout. Seven Diamondbacks pitchers held the Padres to seven hits.

Henry's day began at 3:30 a.m. in Tacoma, Washington, and he took a 6 a.m. flight to San Diego.

“I tried to get some airplane sleep, which I think we're all a little too familiar with, and got to come here,” he said. “But those are exciting plane flights, so I was fired up.”

Arizona jumped on right-hander Adam Mazur (0-1), who was making his second big league start after having his contract selected from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. He allowed eight runs and eight hits in three-plus innings, with three walks and two strikeouts.

Christian Walker had a pair of RBI singles for Arizona, including one in the first.

Fernando Tatis Jr. tied the game with a homer to straightaway center field with one out in the bottom of the inning, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 15 games, the longest active streak in the majors. He matched his career high by extending his on-base streak to 19 games.

The Diamondbacks broke it open in the second with six runs on five hits and a walk. Joc Pederson hit a bases-loaded, two-run single, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run double ahead of McCarthy's homer to right, his third.

“Good day,” McCarthy said. “Nice to get out to a lead early. Different than the last two days, right? I think all around we good at-bats. Shout out to Tommy, he's on a flight at like 5 a.m. today, I think, so really impressive. It was nice to win."

McCarthy said it was “never fun losing like that, especially to a division opponent” the last two nights. "It's nice to salvage a split here, especially how one-sided it was the last two days.”

The Padres loaded the bases with no outs in the second against Henry but got just one run out of it, on Luis Campusano's single. Henry got Luis Arraez to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Jurickson Profar, having a career year at 31, and on a $1 million contract, homered in the third, his 10th. It came in his 69th game, surpassing his total last year of nine in 125 games, eight with Colorado before he rejoined the Padres. It's the fourth time he's reached double digits in his career.

Profar came into the game second in the majors in batting average, behind Arraez, and third in on-base percentage.