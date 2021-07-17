Cronenworth hits for cycle, Padres rout Nationals 24-8

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had two homers including a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres blew out the Washington Nationals 24-8.

The Padres had 22 hits against seven Washington pitchers as they set a franchise record for runs.

San Diego scored in every inning except the seventh as the Nationals allowed the most runs since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005.

Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth.

