Cronenworth hits for cycle, Padres rout Nationals 24-8

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Nick Wass/AP
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth celebrates in the dugout after his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 8:19 AM, Jul 17, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had two homers including a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres blew out the Washington Nationals 24-8.

The Padres had 22 hits against seven Washington pitchers as they set a franchise record for runs.

San Diego scored in every inning except the seventh as the Nationals allowed the most runs since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005.

Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth.

