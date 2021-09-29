Watch
Buehler earns career-high 15th win, Dodgers beat Padres 2-1

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mark J. Terrill/AP
San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth, right, hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 12:04 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 03:04:17-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler tossed seven shutout innings to shake off his September slump and earn a career-best 15th victory in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

The remained two games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who beat Arizona 6-4. Buehler reached 202 2/3 innings pitched for the first time in his career, surpassing his previous high of 182 1/3 in 2019.

The right-hander also went over 200 strikeouts, getting five to reach 201. His career high is 215, set two years ago. The Padres managed just four hits in losing their seventh straight to the Dodgers.

