All you need to know about San Diego Padres Opening Day at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Baseball in San Diego is back, as the Padres host the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Petco Park on Thursday.

The Friars got a head start on the new season on March 20-21 with two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea. San Diego dropped the first game of the Seoul Series but picked up the win in the second contest to even their record at 1-1.

Now back on U.S. soil, the Padres start the 2024 campaign with seven straight home games against the Giants (4-game series) and the St. Louis Cardinals (3-game series).

If you’re heading to downtown San Diego for the home opener, we’ve got the information you’ll need to get you ready for the game.

PREGAME/IN-GAME



Petco Park gates open: 11 a.m.

National Anthem performer: Jon Foreman, lead singer of Switchfoot

Pregame Flyover: 2 Navy EA18-G Growler jets

Ceremonial first pitch: Sheel Seidler, wife of former team chairman/owner Peter Seidler

7th Inning Stretch: Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Mike Dalager to perform God Bless America

GAME DAY MATCHUP



First pitch: Scheduled at 1:10 p.m.

Probable starting pitchers: Yu Darvish for San Diego vs. Logan Webb for San Francisco

New managers on both sides: Mike Shildt takes over as Padres manager, with former skipper Bob Melvin now leading the Giants

Key additions for the Padres: Starting pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael King, rookie CF Jackson Merrill, relievers Yuki Matsui and Jhony Brito

Key additions for the Giants: Former Padres pitcher/2023 Cy Young winner Blake Snell, CF Jung Hoo Lee, DH Jorge Soler, 3B Matt Chapman

TICKETS

As expected, the Padres announced tickets for Thursday’s Opening Day are sold out. However, there is still availability in Gallagher Square for the home opener and there is a chance some seats may become available hours before first pitch.

Despite a full house on Thursday, there is good seat selection for the three remaining weekend games against San Francisco.

Ticket info can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/single-game-tickets.

One option for fans is the new premium seating section called the Cutwater Agave Club. Information on the section is available at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/premium/agave-club.

PARKING

For those planning to attend the game, or head downtown to check out the action, street parking will likely be a challenge in the East Village on Opening Day -- especially with the expected closure of streets near the ballpark.

Public transportation is encouraged, with MTS bus and trolley info at https://www.sdmts.com/getting-around/padres-petco-park

Information on parking downtown can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/ballpark/transportation.

Pre-paid parking is unavailable for purchase within four hours of first pitch.

BEFORE YOU ENTER THE BALLPARK

Standard Petco Park security procedures will be in place, with all fans being screened and walking through metal detectors prior to stadium entry.

For those bringing bags to the games, the team says: “Petco Park has an updated bag policy which will prohibit bags except for clutches and purses no larger than 5” X 7”, single-compartment clear plastic bags not exceeding 12” X 6” X 12” or infant and medical bags.”

List of items that are allowed/not allowed at Petco Park: https://www.mlb.com/padres/ballpark/entry-policies

OPENING DAY FOR THE FANS

The first home game giveaway of the season will be an Opening Series hat for the first 40,000 fans. Other notable giveaways can be found at https://www.10news.com/sports/padres/san-diego-padres-announce-home-game-giveaways-for-2024-season.

Prior to the game, fans can attend the Party in the Park at Gallagher Square. The Party will include drink specials, live music, and other activities ahead of first pitch.

As a bonus on Opening Day, Petco Park will remain open for ticketed fans to watch the San Diego State Aztecs’ NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against UConn. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:39 p.m.

GALLAGHER SQUARE

Petco Park’s popular gathering spot for fans before, during, and after games has a whole new look after a major makeover during the offseason.

Some of the new features at Gallagher Square include an expansive play area, the new Tony Gwynn Terrace fan viewing deck, improved seating, and much more.

Learn more about the revamped Gallagher Square: https://www.10news.com/sports/padres/san-diego-padres-to-open-newly-renovated-gallagher-square-at-petco-park.

WHAT TO EAT & DRINK AT THE BALLPARK

Since it opened in 2004, Petco Park has received high marks across the country for not just its game day atmosphere, but for the food and drink selection.

Local favorites such as Hodad’s, Carnitas Snack Shack, Grand Ole BBQ, and Barrio Dogg are still around, but there are some new additions to the Petco Park food and drink lineup this season:

Gelati & Peccati: North Park-based eatery serving up pizza slices and gelato.

An’s Athletic Field Services: A ballpark version of the nationally recognized North Park gelato spot.

Spiro’s Mediterranean Cuisine: Gyros, kabobs, salads and more for fans in the mood for Mediterranean food.

All Petco Park food & drink offerings can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/ballpark/food

WATCH/LISTEN TO PADRES GAMES

While the team did not announce how cable TV subscribers will be able to watch games this season, Padres games are likely to air on DirecTV (channel 694-3), Spectrum (channel 305), AT&T U-Verse (channel 781), and Cox (channel 4).

Meanwhile, for the 2024 season, the Friar Faithful can watch their team live and/or on-demand via the Padres.TV monthly or season streaming subscription. Pricing is $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the entire season. Learn more: https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games/subscribe/padres

STREAMING NOTES:



The Padres.TV service is separate from the MLB.TV offering.

Some national exclusive games may not be available.

A MLB.TV/Padres.TV bundle package is available at $39.99 per month/$199.99 for the season.

The Padres radio broadcasts are on FM radio at 97.3 The Fan, with play-by-play from Jesse Agler, color commentary from Tony Gwynn Jr., and pregame/postgame from Sammy Levitt.