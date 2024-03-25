San Diego Padres to open newly renovated Gallagher Square at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Following a major offseason renovation, the new and improved Gallagher Square at Petco Park is opening to the public on Monday.

A grand opening ceremony/ribbon cutting will take place Monday afternoon ahead of the Padres’ exhibition matchup against the Seattle Mariners (ceremony is at 1:30 p.m., game time at 3 p.m.).

According to the Padres, the following speakers will be on hand at the event: Padres CEO Erik Greupner; San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria; Padres broadcaster/former player Tony Gwynn Jr.; Alicia Gwynn, wife of Tony Gwynn; and Baseball Hall of Famer/Padres legendary closer Trevor Hoffman.

Some of the new features at the transformed Gallagher Square include:



An improved, expansive playground and play area with equipment for a wider range of age groups and abilities

Fenced, off-leash dog park

Improved Play Ball Field

Temporary Pickleball courts

Public art displays showcasing the talents of local artists

Enhanced noise mitigation measures during events

New Tony Gwynn Terrace fan viewing deck, which can be used as a community picnic space during public hours

Upgraded Entry Gate at 9th and J Street for improved security and accessibility during events.

The makeover is part of the commemoration of Petco Park's 20th anniversary in 2024.

