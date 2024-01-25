San Diego Padres announce home game giveaways for 2024 season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Padres fans attending select 2024 regular season games at Petco Park can get their hands on some cool stuff like bobbleheads, City Connect items, and even a basketball jersey.

The Padres on Thursday announced their giveaway and theme game schedule for the upcoming season, and here’s what fans can expect when they get to the ballpark for certain games:

March 29 (vs. San Francisco Giants): Opening Series hat

April 2 (vs. St. Louis Cardinals): City Connect poncho

May 28 (vs. Miami Marlins): City Connect belt bag

June 11 (vs. Oakland Athletics): Joe Musgrove basketball jersey

June 23 (vs. Milwaukee Brewers): Rookie plush pillow – giveaway for kids 14 and younger

Aug. 22 (vs. New York Mets): Fernando Tatis Jr. City Connect bucket hat

Sept. 4 (vs. Detroit Tigers): City Connect hoodie

The bobblehead giveaways for this season:

April 10 (vs. Chicago Cubs): Manny Machado home run bobblehead

May 14 (vs. Colorado Rockies): Joe Musgrove and Theo bobblehead

June 6 (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks): Xander Bogaerts bobblehead

June 25 (vs. Washington Nationals): Ha-seong Kim bobblehead

Sept. 18 (vs. Houston Astros): Fernando Tatis Jr. Platinum Glove bobblehead

A full list of giveaways can be found at Padres.com/giveaways.

The team announced the renovated Gallagher Square will host the pregame “Party in the Park” before each Friday night home game, about two hours before first pitch.

Saturday home games will include pregame performances by the Padres House Band on the Sycuan Stage in Gallagher Square.

A first-ever postgame drone show -- to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Petco Park -- is scheduled on the first Monday game of the opening homestand, the team said.

Sunday home games will continue to be Military Appreciation Days, with the team noting, “Select Sundays throughout the season will have a dedicated Salute recognizing different branches, milestones, and military history.”

KidsFest returns for Sunday games in Gallagher Square, and the team said the “Kids Run the Bases” activity will take place after most Sunday games.

The 2024 theme game schedule includes numerous heritage/cultural/appreciation nights, special ticket bobbleheads, and celebrations of Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, and Star Wars.

Information on how to purchase theme game-specific tickets can be found at Padres.com/themegames.