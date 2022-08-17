Watch Now
Padres swap Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead giveaway with Juan Soto shirt

Giveaway slated for Sept. 7 game at Petco Park
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., looks out of the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Chicago.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 13:23:06-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The performance-enhancing drug suspension of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has led to a change in an upcoming game day giveaway.

Fans expecting to receive a bobblehead of the All-Star shortstop at the Sept. 7 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks will instead receive a Juan Soto City Connect T-shirt.

The team’s official Twitter account stated: “The Juan Soto City Connect Shirt giveaway takes the place of the originally scheduled bobblehead giveaway on September 7. If you already have tickets for 9/7 and are one of the first 35,000 fans to enter @PetcoPark, you will receive the new giveaway item.”

Major League Baseball on Aug. 12 announced the 23-year-old Tatis was suspended 80 games after testing positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid that is on the league’s list of banned substances.

In a statement, Tatis said he took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the substance.

