Padres swap Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead giveaway with Juan Soto shirt

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The performance-enhancing drug suspension of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has led to a change in an upcoming game day giveaway.

Fans expecting to receive a bobblehead of the All-Star shortstop at the Sept. 7 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks will instead receive a Juan Soto City Connect T-shirt.

The team’s official Twitter account stated: “The Juan Soto City Connect Shirt giveaway takes the place of the originally scheduled bobblehead giveaway on September 7. If you already have tickets for 9/7 and are one of the first 35,000 fans to enter @PetcoPark, you will receive the new giveaway item.”

Major League Baseball on Aug. 12 announced the 23-year-old Tatis was suspended 80 games after testing positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid that is on the league’s list of banned substances.

In a statement, Tatis said he took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the substance.