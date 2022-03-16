Watch
Tatis Jr. has surgery on broken left wrist, out 3 months

Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. throws to first for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series in Arlington, Texas. Tatis has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the shortstop with the Padres until he's 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Posted at 3:05 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 18:06:28-04

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres has had surgery on his broken left wrist.

General manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months.

Tatis led the NL with 42 homers in 2021 and was third in the NL MVP balloting.

RELATED: Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered fractured wrist during offseason

It’s unclear how the electrifying player broke his wrist, but there were reports in December that he had a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic.

Preller said Tatis didn’t start feeling the injury until he began taking swings about a month ago in preparation for spring training.

Kim Ha-seong is expected to replace Tatis at shortstop.

Kim is entering his second big league season after starring in his native Korea.

