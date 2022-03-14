Report: San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered fractured wrist during offseason, to have surgery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to miss a portion of the upcoming 2022 season due to a fractured wrist he suffered over the offseason, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported Monday.

Lin, who covers the Padres for the publication, tweeted: “Fernando Tatis Jr. fractured his wrist during the offseason, A.J. Preller said. He’s headed for a surgery that could come with a recovery time of up to three months.”

It is unknown how Tatis hurt his wrist and when during the offseason the injury occurred.

The 23-year-old All-Star shortstop finished third in the National League MVP voting despite multiple games during the 2021 season due to COVID protocols and a serious left shoulder injury.