Watch
Sports

Actions

Padres score on wild pitch to beat Rockies 2-1 in 10 innings

items.[0].image.alt
Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres' Jorge Mateo scores on a wild pitch in the 10th inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Petco Park.
APTOPIX Rockies Padres Baseball jorge mateo
Posted at 6:41 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 09:41:31-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Jorge Mateo scored from third base on Daniel Bard's wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

The Padres have a five-game winning streak and have won eight of their last nine. San Diego's 26 victories tie San Francisco for the most in the majors.

Pierce Johnson struck out three in the top of the 10th for the win.

Padres starter Blake Snell turned in his strongest performance of the season, striking out 11 and giving up one run in six innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

Leadership

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!