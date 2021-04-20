Watch
Padres offense stifled in 3-1 loss to Brewers

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. swings while batting during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Apr 20, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Brandon Woodruff and three relievers combined on a two-hitter and Luis Urias homered in his return to Petco Park before leaving with an injury as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres 3-1.

Billy McKinney also homered off Musgrove, who set a career-high with 13 strikeouts in his first home start since throwing the Padres' first-ever no-hitter on April 9 at Texas.

The big right-hander, who grew up in El Cajon, is 0-2 since throwing the no-no.

Pinch-hitter Tyrone Taylor hit Milwaukee's third homer of the night, off Drew Pomeranz, leading off the eighth.

