Padres beat Cardinals 4+2, lock up fifth straight series win

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Eric Lauer carried a shutout into the sixth inning, Manuel Margot had three hits and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night to win their fifth straight series.



Freddy Galvis drove in two first-inning runs for San Diego, which has won five of seven. The Padres hadn't won five consecutive series since 2010.



Marcell Ozuna homered for the Cardinals, who have lost three of four.



Lauer (3-4) gave up two runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. He's 3-0 when getting two or more runs of support.



Brad Hand recorded his 21st save in 23 opportunities. He got Jedd Gyorko to ground into a double play after hitting Yadier Molina to start the ninth.



St. Louis starter Luke Weaver (3-6) gave up four runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. He has just one win over his last 11 starts.



Margot, who singled in the second and fourth, stretched the lead to 3-0 with a run-scoring triple in the sixth. Raffy Lopez followed with a broken-bat single off reliever Austin Gomber for a 4-0 lead.



Margot has hit safely in his last six games, going 9 for 20. He had two hits in a 4-2 win Tuesday.



San Diego reliever Jose Castillo struck out all four batters he faced after following Lauer.