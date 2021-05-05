Watch
Padres' bats silenced by Pirates pitching in 2-1 loss

Gregory Bull/AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Erik Gonzalez, left, slides in safely to home as San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is late with the tag during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in San Diego. Pittsburgh Pirates' Jacob Stallings reached first on a fielding error by San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer on the play.
Posted at 7:14 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 10:14:26-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Mitch Keller tossed shutout ball into the sixth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the San Diego Padres 2-1.

Keller kept the Padres off balance by mixing his pitches effectively. He allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings and struck out five.

The right-hander entered with an 8.20 ERA after his first five outings this season.

Keller also got his first major league hit, a single to right field in the fifth.

Four relievers combined to give up only one run in 3 1/3 innings for the Pirates.

Richard Rodriguez earned his fifth save by working a scoreless ninth.

Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet started his first game off the injured list, going two innings without giving up a run.

Ryan Weathers, who was pulled early from his start last week in Arizona, relieved Lamet and pitched three full innings. He gave up an earned run and took the loss.

