Padres' bats silenced by Pirates pitching in 2-1 loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Mitch Keller tossed shutout ball into the sixth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the San Diego Padres 2-1.

Keller kept the Padres off balance by mixing his pitches effectively. He allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings and struck out five.

The right-hander entered with an 8.20 ERA after his first five outings this season.

Keller also got his first major league hit, a single to right field in the fifth.

Four relievers combined to give up only one run in 3 1/3 innings for the Pirates.

Richard Rodriguez earned his fifth save by working a scoreless ninth.

Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet started his first game off the injured list, going two innings without giving up a run.

Ryan Weathers, who was pulled early from his start last week in Arizona, relieved Lamet and pitched three full innings. He gave up an earned run and took the loss.