Padres acquiring All-Star 2B Adam Frazier from Pirates

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier celebrates after driving in two runs with a single off New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 16, 2021.
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jul 26, 2021
(AP) -- A person with knowledge of the deal says the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced.

The trade is pending physicals. Pittsburgh is sending approximately $1.4 million to the Padres in the deal.

Frazier was the National League starter in the All-Star Game. He leads the majors with 125 hits and is batting .324.

Pittsburgh is receiving infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-hander Michell Miliano in the trade.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
