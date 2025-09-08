SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It was another major honor for one of the greatest players in women’s soccer history, as the San Diego Wave officially retired the No. 13 jersey of soccer legend Alex Morgan, cementing her legacy both on and off the pitch.

In front of a packed crowd at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Morgan became the first player in Wave history to receive the honor and just the third player in National Women’s Soccer League history to have a jersey retired.

WATCH — Hear Alex Morgan address the Snapdragon Stadium crowd at her jersey retirement ceremony:

No. 13 hangs in history as San Diego Wave retires Alex Morgan’s number

“It’s hard to put into words because I really never expected something like this to even be possible,” Morgan said.

Morgan joined the Wave in 2021 and quickly became the club’s all-time leading scorer.

She retired in September 2024.

Beyond her contributions on the field, Morgan has been a fierce advocate for the NWSL since its inaugural season, pushing for growth, visibility, and opportunities for women in the sport.

“I’ve played every season the NWSL has had. I’m just a fierce ally of this league,” Morgan said. “So, to have my jersey retired here in San Diego, at home, it means everything.”

Morgan, now a mother of two and an investor in the club, said her hope is to see the organization keep growing.

“This is only the fourth year of existence, so my hope is for this to continue evolving,” she added.

The night was emotional for fans as well, including Kat Alva and her young daughter Vanessa, who broke into tears after meeting their soccer hero.

“She wears the same pink headband, like all the girls who love Alex, just to remind her to never give up,” Alva said. "Just kind of in shock and my heart … my mommy heart is super full."

The two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist’s influence reaches far beyond statistics and trophies. Her jersey retirement is a symbol of what she has meant to the sport and a reminder to young athletes that dreams once thought impossible are now within reach.

“This wasn’t a possibility for 7-year-old Alex,” Morgan reflected. “Seven-year-old Alex had a dream of playing soccer, but not in my wildest dreams could I imagine standing up here and getting my jersey retired. Because it just wasn’t possible. But now it is.”

Now and forever, the number 13 belongs to Alex Morgan.