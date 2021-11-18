Watch
NFL to implement new COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thanksgiving

Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This is the NFL logo on the goalpost at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 19:52:56-05

The National Football League is implementing new COVID-19 protocols a week of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to USA Today and ESPN, the league sent a memo to all teams detailing the new protocols on Tuesday.

The new changes include mandatory testing Monday and Wednesday of all players and staff, and everyone must wear a mask while indoors between Nov. 25-Dec. 1, the sports outlet reported.

USA Today reported that the league “strongly encouraged” teams to implement a drive-thru testing system for anyone visiting them for the upcoming holiday.

According to ESPN, teams will also be required to install video cameras beginning Nov. 29 in their weight rooms and cafeterias.

They will also be required to keep videos on the cameras for 30 days so the league can ensure the mask requirement is being followed at team facilities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
