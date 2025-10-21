NBA star Jimmy Butler joins San Diego Wave FC as minority investor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - NBA star and Poway resident Jimmy Butler has become a minority investor of San Diego Wave FC, it was announced Monday.

"Soccer has been a passion of mine for a long time, and being part of the game in a meaningful way has always been a dream," Butler said in a statement. "San Diego has become a city close to my heart, and I'm proud to invest in a club that is pushing boundaries, building something lasting, and setting a new standard for what women's sports can be both on and off the pitch."

The announcement came two days after the Wave assured itself of a berth in the National Women's Soccer League for the third time in four seasons.

Butler -- a six-time NBA all-star and Olympic gold medalist -- will begin his 15th season in the NBA Tuesday as the Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Lauren Leichtman, controlling owner of San Diego Wave FC, said in a statement, "Jimmy is a competitor and visionary who shares our values and our ambition to grow this club. He brings a global perspective, a deep respect for the athlete's journey, and a creative spirit that perfectly complements what we are building here at Wave FC."

