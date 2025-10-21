NASCAR unveils course map for 2026 San Diego Weekend at Naval Base Coronado

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – NASCAR has revealed the course for its San Diego Weekend racing event taking place at Naval Base Coronado from June 19-21, 2026.

The course will be 3.4 miles long and include 16 turns, and NASCAR officials said a star-spangled backdrop will be in place to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.

In a press release, NASCAR officials laid out the following course highlights:



The Ellyson Start/Finish Line: Named in honor of Commander Theodore Ellyson, Naval Aviator Number One. His training at North Island laid the foundation for its commissioning as a naval air station in 1917 and eventual recognition as the “Birthplace of Naval Aviation.”

Turn 5, Carrier Corner: This sharp left-hand turn is located between the docking location of two aircraft carriers.

Turn 8, Coronado Chicane: This begins a series of turns that will provide drivers with a steep challenge as they speed toward the interior of the base.

Turn 14, Runway Road: Aptly named, given it is located near the north end of Runway 18/36 at Halsey Field.

NASCAR

Click here to view a larger version

On Friday, June 19, 2026, only military service members at Naval Base Coronado and some Coronado residents will have access to the base. NASCAR’s CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race will take place on that day.

On Saturday and Sunday (June 20-21, 2026), the base will be open to the general public who have tickets. A NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race will take place on Saturday, with Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 Race the Base rounding out the weekend.

General public tickets go on sale Nov. 7 at https://www.nascarsandiego.com.