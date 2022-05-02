Watch
Musgrove pitches San Diego Padres past Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2

Gene J. Puskar/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Posted at 8:15 AM, May 02, 2022
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Musgrove struck out eight over seven solid innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2.

The game was Musgrove's second with the Padres at PNC Park since being traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego after the 2020 season. He pitched three years for the Pirates.

Musgrove looked comfortable in his old stomping grounds, scattering seven hits while allowing just one run. He improved to 4-0.

Closer Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth inning for his ninth save of the year

Trent Grisham went 3-5 with 2 RBI.

