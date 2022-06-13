Watch
McMahon, Márquez lead Rockies to 4-2 win over Padres

Mike McGinnis/AP
San Diego Padres' Luke Voit runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2022, in San Diego.
Posted at 8:12 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 23:12:41-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning and Germán Márquez pitched seven strong innings to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 4-2 win against the San Diego Padres.

The Rockies won consecutive games to split the four-game series with the Padres, who played a second straight game without manager Bob Melvin.

Melvin went into COVID-19 protocols Saturday night along with bench coach Ryan Christenson before the second game of a doubleheader. Also remaining in San Diego were starter Mike Clevinger and reliever Adrian Morejon, who went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.

Quality control coach Ryan Flaherty managed the Padres again.

San Diego's Manny Machado had two singles, leaving him two hits shy of 1,500.

