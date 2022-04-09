Watch
Sports

Actions

Manaea brilliant on mound, Padres top Diamondbacks 3-0

Padres Diamondbacks Baseball
Ross D. Franklin/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea flips the ball in the air on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Padres Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 14:16:57-04

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego newcomer Sean Manaea was brilliant on the mound through seven no-hit innings, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer and the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Friday night.

The Padres took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before reliever Tim Hill gave up a leadoff single to Arizona’s David Peralta. Manaea was pulled after seven innings by manager Bob Melvin after throwing 88 pitches, including 66 strikes. The Diamondbacks managed just two hits. It was the second day in a row that San Diego’s starting pitchers dominated against Arizona’s lineup.

Yu Darvish pitched six no-hit innings on Thursday’s opening night before being pulled.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!