Machado's 23rd home run powers Padres to 8-1 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado hit his 23rd home run and drove in three runs to help the San Diego Padres roll to an 8-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

With the win, the Padres remained one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West.

Machado was one of four Padres players to hit a home run, with Jackson Merrill, Gavin Sheets and Ramón Laureano each connecting on solo shots. San Diego had entered the day with 123 home runs as a team this season, the second-fewest in the majors.

Merrill had three hits while Machado, Sheets, Jake Cronenworth and Freddy Fermin had two apiece for the Padres, who had lost nine of their previous 12 games.

Dylan Cease (7-11) earned the win for San Diego, giving up four hits and one earned run in five innings. He struck out five.

The loss was the Rockies’ 13th in their past 16 games and dropped them to an MLB-worst 40-103, tying the franchise record for most losses in a season.

Colorado’s Tanner Gordon (5-6) suffered his first loss in nearly a month after allowing six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander gave up three home runs after surrendering just seven in his 11 previous starts this season.