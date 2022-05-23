Watch
Machado has 3 doubles, triple; Padres complete Giants sweep

Manny Machado padres giants
John Hefti/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, center front, scores a run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Posted at 6:51 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 09:51:38-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manny Machado set a career-high and matched a franchise record with four extra-base hits, and the surging San Diego Padres completed a three-game sweep of the Giants, beating San Francisco 10-1 on Sunday.

On a day when every San Diego starter had at least one hit and San Francisco used a position player to pitch, Machado's big afternoon included three doubles, a triple and two RBIs.

The five-time All-Star was also intentionally walked. He is the eighth player in Padres history to have four extra-base hits in one game.

Wil Myers added three hits for San Diego and drove in three runs as the Padres won their fourth straight and sixth of seven to pull within one-half game of the NL West-leading Dodgers.

