Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies on way home from Nashville game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carl Madsen, who worked as an NFL on-field umpire and then as a replay official, died Sunday. He was 71.

The league confirmed Monday that Madsen died on his way home after working the Kansas City-Tennessee game in Nashville.

A police spokesman said Monday that officers found Madsen unconscious inside his SUV stalled in a lane on Interstate 65. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Madsen joined the NFL officiating staff as an umpire in 1997 and worked on the field through the 2008 season.

Madsen worked in replay from 2009. He also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1973-76.

"Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades, first as a highly respected on-field official before transitioning to a replay role beginning in 2009," said NFL senior VP of officiating training and development Walt Anderson in a statement. "A terrific friend and colleague, Carl's love of football and dedication to officiating was ever-present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed."

The details surrounding how Madsen died remain unknown at this time.