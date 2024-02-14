LeDee scores 27 as San Diego State defeats Colorado State 71-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee's 27 points helped San Diego State defeat Colorado State 71-55 on Tuesday night.

LeDee added six rebounds for the Aztecs (19-6, 8-4 Mountain West Conference). Lamont Butler scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Darrion Trammell was 4-of-11 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

LeDee scored 22 points in the second half.

The Rams (19-6, 7-5) were led in scoring by Josiah Strong, who finished with 14 points. Patrick Cartier added 12 points for Colorado State. In addition, Isaiah Stevens had 11 points and five assists.