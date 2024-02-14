Watch Now
Sports

Actions

LeDee scores 27 as San Diego State defeats Colorado State 71-55

sdsu_aztecs_basketball_ledee_graphic.jpg
KGTV
sdsu_aztecs_basketball_ledee_graphic.jpg
Posted at 7:28 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 10:28:02-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee's 27 points helped San Diego State defeat Colorado State 71-55 on Tuesday night.

LeDee added six rebounds for the Aztecs (19-6, 8-4 Mountain West Conference). Lamont Butler scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Darrion Trammell was 4-of-11 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

LeDee scored 22 points in the second half.

The Rams (19-6, 7-5) were led in scoring by Josiah Strong, who finished with 14 points. Patrick Cartier added 12 points for Colorado State. In addition, Isaiah Stevens had 11 points and five assists.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!