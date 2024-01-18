Watch Now
LeDee scores 22 as San Diego State defeats Nevada 71-59

Posted at 10:03 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 13:15:02-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 22 points as San Diego State beat Nevada 71-59 on Wednesday.

LeDee had 12 rebounds and three steals for the Aztecs (15-3, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Reese Waters scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Lamont Butler shot 4 of 9 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Wolf Pack (15-3, 2-2) were led in scoring by Tre Coleman, who finished with 16 points. Kenan Blackshear added 14 points, seven assists and three steals for Nevada. Jarod Lucas also had nine points and two steals.

