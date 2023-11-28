LeDee scores 15 as SDSU Aztecs down Point Loma Nazarene 71-51

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 15 points as San Diego State beat Division II member Point Loma Nazarene 71-51 on Monday.

LeDee also added 13 rebounds for the Aztecs (6-1). Reese Waters shot 4 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Lamont Butler had 10 points and shot 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

Luke Smith led the way for the Sea Lions with 19 points. Zack Paulsen added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.