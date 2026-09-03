Grass League Pro Par-3 competition brings $100K hole-in-one challenge to Goat Hill Park in Oceanside

A $125,000 prize purse, a $100,000 hole-in-one contest, and 57 chances to cash in — the Grass League Pro Par-3 competition is taking over Goat Hill Park in Oceanside this weekend.

The event features a two-day, two-person scramble format, with an added "Ace Race" on Saturday night giving competitors 57 shots at a $100,000 hole-in-one on a single short par-3.

Golf commentator and influencer Paige Spirinac is among the notable names taking part in the event.

"We'll see if someone can get a hole-in-one for $100,000," Spirinac told ABC 10News on Thursday.

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Aaron Hicks is also competing. Hicks retired in 2024 and has since traded his baseball bat for a golf club.

"I just wanted something new, something new to get involved in, and golf is definitely something I loved to do when I was growing up, and now I get to compete with professionals and I enjoy doing it," Hicks said.

The field also includes serious golf pros like Canon Claycomb, a mini-tour player out of the University of Alabama.

"I think it's going to be a par-3 competition, but it's going to be a very fierce par-3 competition. Really good athletes playing really good golf out here, and the money is just an added bonus," Claycomb said.

Claycomb also praised the venue's setup for spectators.

"Beautiful backdrop. It's perfect stadium seating for all fans, and I think it's going to be a ton of fun and it'll be a great time to try to see those guys make an ace," Claycomb said.

Spirinac noted the event is part of a growing circuit.

"Grass League is a high-stakes par-3 league, and it has grown over the past couple of years," Spirinac said.

Tickets for the Grass League Summer Grind at Goat Hill Park start at $12.

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