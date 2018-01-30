Former San Diego Padres general manager Kevin Towers dies
Jermaine Ong
8:14 AM, Jan 30, 2018
20 mins ago
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Former Padres general manager Kevin Towers, who is credited for putting together contending ballclubs in San Diego including the 1998 National League championship team, has died at the age of 56.
Multiple national baseball writers reported the passing of Towers on Twitter.
Towers was the Padres' general manger from 1995-2009. Under his watch, the Padres won National League West Division titles in 1996, 1998, 2005 and 2006. The 1998 team made it to the World Series, but fell to the New York Yankees.
He served as the Arizona Diamondbacks' general manager from 2010-2014.
RIP, Kevin Towers. One of my all-time favorite people, gone much too soon.
Heavy Heart with the news of the passing of Kevin Towers. The Baseball Family has lost an incredible man that gave his heart to its pastime. Condolences to Kelly and KT’s family and friends. RIP 🙏🏻. #padres#mlb#KTpic.twitter.com/EtmP98jC7t