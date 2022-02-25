Watch
Former San Diego Chargers running back Lionel 'Little Train' James dies at 59

©Scott Boehm/NFL Photos
Posted at 1:42 PM, Feb 25, 2022
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn and San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James has died after a lengthy illness. He was 59.

Auburn says James, a 5-foot-6 player nicknamed "Little Train," died Friday.

James played five seasons with the San Diego Chargers after being drafted in the fifth round in 1984.

He set an NFL record with 2,535 all-purpose yards in 1985 after leading the Chargers in rushing, receiving and kickoff and punt return yardage.

He led the AFC in receptions that season with 86 while setting the NFL record for receiving yards by a running back.

James was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

