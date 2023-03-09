Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested in drive-by shooting

Shawn Kemp
PAT SULLIVAN/AP
FILE - Seattle SuperSonics' Shawn Kemp (40) goes in for a dunk as Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon (34) defends during the second quarter of their NBA playoff game Monday, May 5, 1997, in Houston.
Shawn Kemp
Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 13:29:10-05

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to appear in court Thursday.

Online jail records show Kemp was booked for investigation of felony drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Pierce County Superior Court records showed that Kemp, 53, was scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

Kemp owns two cannabis stores in Seattle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Tonight!

Watch ABC 10News Tonight!