Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel to return to football, join the Spring League

CLEVELAND - After nearly two years off the football field, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel announced on Twitter he is joining the Spring League.

The Spring League is an elite developmental league and scouting event for professional athletes.

Back in Texas where it all started. I'll be joining @TheSpringLeague in Austin to get #ComebackSZN started! Can't wait to get back on the field and show NFL scouts what I can do! #cantwaitforspring pic.twitter.com/zMk5223HCc — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 14, 2018

The league is based in Texas, the same state where Manziel was born and raised.

The season begins on March 28.

The announcement comes just days after Manziel appeared on Good Morning America to talk about the struggles he faced off the field after the Browns dropped him in 2016.