Fill-ins come up big in Padres' 5-3 win over Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 for a three-game sweep.

San Diego has been bolstered by minor leaguers while missing several regulars because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Padres took two of three from the Cardinals to win a wild-card playoff series last season.

The Padres have five players on the COVID-19-related injured list, including star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.