Ex-NFL MVP Adrian Peterson arrested at LAX over alleged domestic violence incident

Stephen Brashear/AP
Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle.
Adrian Peterson
Posted at 6:28 AM, Feb 14, 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Adrian Peterson, former NFL MVP and current free agent, was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport after an alleged domestic violence incident on board a jet.

The incident prompted a departing flight to return to LAX, according to ABC7 News.

About 8:30 a.m., Los Angeles Airport police responded to the plane that had left for Houston, the station reported.

The problem was an alleged verbal and physical altercation between a man and a woman, according to a statement released by the airport police and cited by ABC7.

Peterson, 36, was taken into custody and booked at the Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division for alleged corporal injury of a spouse.

Peterson posted $50,000 bail and was released shortly before 12:30 p.m, according to jail records.

His wife continued on the flight to Houston.

Peterson played in three games for the Tennessee Titans before finishing the 2021 season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
