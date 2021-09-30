Dodgers hit late home runs to stun Padres 11-9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, when the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep four times to rally past the San Diego Padres 11-9.

Los Angeles trailed 9-6 before Max Muncy and AJ Pollock began the onslaught by going back-to-back off Emilio Pagán.

With one out, Cody Bellinger launched a shot to right field to tie the game at 9.

Pinch-hitter Justin Turner doubled to deep left and scored on Seager's shot to right with two outs.

Mookie Betts hit a solo shot in the seventh to begin the comeback, and Pollock had a two-run homer in the first.

The Dodgers remained two games behind NL West-leading San Francisco with four to play. The Giants beat Arizona 1-0.

The Friars tallied 13 hits and knocked Dodgers starter Max Scherzer out of the game in the sixth inning after coming back from an early 5-1 deficit to take a 6-5 lead.

Manny Machado hit his 28th home run of the season, while Victor Caratini hit is seventh of the year.