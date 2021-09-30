Watch
Dodgers hit late home runs to stun Padres 11-9

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager, right, hits a two-run home run as San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Sep 30, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, when the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep four times to rally past the San Diego Padres 11-9.

Los Angeles trailed 9-6 before Max Muncy and AJ Pollock began the onslaught by going back-to-back off Emilio Pagán.

With one out, Cody Bellinger launched a shot to right field to tie the game at 9.

Pinch-hitter Justin Turner doubled to deep left and scored on Seager's shot to right with two outs.

Mookie Betts hit a solo shot in the seventh to begin the comeback, and Pollock had a two-run homer in the first.

The Dodgers remained two games behind NL West-leading San Francisco with four to play. The Giants beat Arizona 1-0.

The Friars tallied 13 hits and knocked Dodgers starter Max Scherzer out of the game in the sixth inning after coming back from an early 5-1 deficit to take a 6-5 lead.

Manny Machado hit his 28th home run of the season, while Victor Caratini hit is seventh of the year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
