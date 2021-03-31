Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash but won't reveal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but would not release details, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.

Woods suffered severe injuries in the Feb. 23 crash just outside Los Angeles when his Genesis SUV struck a raised median and uprooted a tree, The Associated Press reported.

Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has received criticism back in February for calling the crash “purely an accident."

According to The AP, investigators did not seek a search warrant for Woods’ blood samples.

Detectives did obtain a search warrant to look at the data from the so-called "black box" of Tiger Woods' SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred.

Villanueva on Wednesday said detectives have determined what caused the collision but claimed investigators need permission from Woods — who previously named his yacht "Privacy" — to release information about the crash.

A police expert refuted Villanueva's privacy claims.