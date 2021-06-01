Cubs defeat Padres 7-2 in series opener at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (AP) -- Javier Báez and Patrick Wisdom each homered twice, helping Kohl Stewart and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-2.

Pressed into action after Trevor Williams had an appendectomy Sunday morning, Stewart pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first major league win since July 21, 2019, for Minnesota.

Kris Bryant also went deep as Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games.

San Diego dropped to 4-4 on its 10-game road trip.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 16th homer and Wil Myers drove in a run, but that was it for the Padres.