Cubs defeat Padres 7-2 in series opener at Wrigley Field

Paul Beaty/AP
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Chicago.
Posted at 7:06 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 10:06:40-04

CHICAGO (AP) -- Javier Báez and Patrick Wisdom each homered twice, helping Kohl Stewart and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-2.

Pressed into action after Trevor Williams had an appendectomy Sunday morning, Stewart pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first major league win since July 21, 2019, for Minnesota.

Kris Bryant also went deep as Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games.

San Diego dropped to 4-4 on its 10-game road trip.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 16th homer and Wil Myers drove in a run, but that was it for the Padres.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
