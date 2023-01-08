Watch Now
Butler scores 23 as San Diego State takes down Wyoming 80-75

Posted at 4:22 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 19:22:26-05

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Lamont Butler's 23 points helped San Diego State defeat Wyoming 80-75 on Saturday night.

Butler shot 8 for 15, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc, for the Aztecs (12-3, 3-0 Mountain West). Matt Bradley was 7 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Jaedon LeDee shot 2 of 2 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding nine rebounds.

Hunter Maldonado finished with 20 points and two steals for the Cowboys (5-10, 0-3). Jeremiah Oden added 15 points and seven rebounds for Wyoming. Xavier Dusell also had 15 points.

San Diego State went into the half leading Wyoming 43-42. Butler scored nine points in the half. LeDee's layup with 4:33 remaining in the second half gave San Diego State the lead for good at 70-69.

