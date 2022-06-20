Champion Warriors celebrate fourth title in eight seasons

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — From the moment all those months ago that Klay Thompson uttered “championship or bust” with his team off to an 18-2 start, the Golden State Warriors seemed set to make good on his lofty proclamation.

It took Thompson getting healthy at last, then Draymond Green and Stephen Curry overcoming their own injuries down the stretch, and a cast of youngsters shining on the big playoff stage for the Warriors to win again.

Eric Risberg/AP Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr raises a fist while riding in their NBA championship parade in San Francisco, Monday, June 20, 2022.

Coach Steve Kerr and his champion Warriors celebrated with a victory parade through San Francisco on Monday as thousands packed the streets on a warm June day and blue and gold confetti fell — with all those new faces taking part this time, too. Players jumped off their respective rides to mingle with fans, Porter and Thompson dancing and Andrew Wiggins spraying fans with champagne.

Curry sported his three previous championship rings on a necklace.

“I had to bring the jewelry back out. I don't look at it during the year," Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Golden State captured the franchise's fourth championship in eight years Thursday night by beating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in the clinching Game 6. Afterward, Finals MVP Curry, Thompson and Green — the three core members part of each title run, sat together in celebration, with Curry cradling the trophy.