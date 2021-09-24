Watch
Caratini, Padres beat Giants 7-6 in 10 to tighten NL West

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Victor Caratini, right, is greeted by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 7:15 PM, Sep 23, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar raced home on Victor Caratini’s infield single with one out in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 7-6 to tighten the NL West race between the Giants and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants’ lead was trimmed to one game over the eight-time defending division champion Dodgers, who won 7-5 in 10 innings at Colorado.

The Giants were denied a three-game sweep as well as their 100th win. Caratini hit a grounder to diving second baseman Tommy La Stella, whose off-balanced throw home was way off the mark.

