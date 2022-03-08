Watch
Sports

Actions

Cain Velasquez arrest: Judge denies bail to UFC champion charged in shooting

Ex UFC Champion Arrested Mixed Martial Arts cain velasquez
Aric Crabb/AP
Cain Velasquez listens during a hearing at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on Monday, March 7, 2022, in San Jose, Calif.
Ex UFC Champion Arrested Mixed Martial Arts cain velasquez
Posted at 6:46 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 09:46:25-05

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A judge denied bail to former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who was charged with attempted murder after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested last week in San Jose. Prosecutors say he chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase and shooting at it, wounding the man's stepfather.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, who is representing Velasquez, says he plans on vindicating his client and getting him back with his family.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!