Byrd scores 19 in San Diego State's 89-71 win over Lamar

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miles Byrd scored 19 points as San Diego State beat Lamar 89-71 on Wednesday night.

Byrd also contributed five rebounds for the Aztecs (5-3). BJ Davis added 16 points while going 5 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Magoon Gwath went 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Rob Lee Jr. led the Cardinals (5-4,) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals. B.B. Knight added 12 points for Lamar. Andrew Holifield also had 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

San Diego State took the lead with 8:04 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Davis led the Aztecs with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 51-41 at the break.

San Diego State pulled away with a 15-3 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 20 points. They outscored Lamar by eight points in the final half, as Gwath led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.