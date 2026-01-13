Brooks Koepka reinstated to PGA Tour; will play in Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One of golf's biggest names is making a high-profile return to the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka announced his reinstatement on X about three-and-a-half years after he left to join LIV Golf. His first tournament back will be at Torrey Pines Golf Course at the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of this month.

I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career. When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the @PGATOUR, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR. Being closer to… pic.twitter.com/SEIehuZN7O — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 12, 2026

It's like a less romantic break-up-and-makeup story. A spouse leaves a marriage for a new, younger partner that promises more money and freedom. But after a few years of separation, he wants to rekindle the old relationship and gets the opportunity to come home — with conditions.

When Koepka joined LIV Golf in the summer of 2022, he accepted a nine-figure signing bonus. Now he leaves LIV one year early to be closer to home and spend more time with family, according to his post on X.

The five-time major champion can join the PGA Tour again thanks to its new Returning Member Program, but that reinstatement comes at a cost. He must donate $5 million to charity. He's locked out of the tour's Player Equity Program for five years. He has to play at least 15 PGA Tour events this year to keep his status.

Koepka wrote on X that he "believe in where the PGA TOUR is headed with new leadership, new investors, and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake. I also understand there are financial penalties associated with this decision, and I accept those."

Koepka announced he was leaving LIV Golf in late Dec. 2025. He applied to be reinstated to the PGA Tour on Jan. 9, just three days before it was granted.

A little cherry on top for San Diego — his first event back will be the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which begins Jan. 29.

The Returning Member Program is designed in such a way that only three other LIV golfers qualify — Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith. Notably, Phil Mickelson is left off that list.

Major champions from 2022-2025 who left for at least two years can return. Mickelson's last win came in 2021. Some wonder if this was by design.

Either way, the three remaining LIV golfers who do qualify have until Feb. 2 to apply for reinstatement.

The door is closing and closing quick. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said, once it shuts, there is no promise this path will be available again.

