Betts, Muncy homer in Dodgers' 10th straight win vs Padres

Gregory Bull/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, is greeted by third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 22, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 7:18 AM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 10:18:53-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mookie Betts hit two home runs and Max Muncy homered and had three RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres for the 10th straight time, 6-1.

The Dodgers have outscored the Padres 57-23 in the winning streak, which started Aug. 24. Julio Urias pitched well for his first victory this season and combined with four relievers on a four-hitter. Urias held the Padres to one run and two hits in five innings, struck out six and walked three.

Betts and Muncy thrilled the several thousand Dodgers fans in the crowd of 44,482 at Petco Park by homering in the fifth inning.

