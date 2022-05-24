Watch
Azocar's walk-off hit gives Padres 3-2 win over Brewers

Extra innings win is San Diego's 5th straight
Mike McGinnis/AP
San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar celebrates after hitting a walkoff single to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 during the tenth inning of the baseball game Monday, May 23, 2022, in San Diego.
Posted at 7:39 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 10:39:49-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres rookie José Azocar singled home Manny Machado with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th inning to lift San Diego to a 3-2 win against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Machado started the inning as the automatic runner on second base and advanced on Jurickson Profar's groundout.

Miguel Sánchez then intentionally walked Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers to load the bases before Ha-Seong Kim lined out to shortstop Luis Urias, a former Padres player.

Azocar then lined a single to center to bring in Machado and give San Diego its fifth straight victory.

