Arians announces retirement, Bucs promote Bowles to head coach

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced Wednesday he was retiring from coaching and promoted defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to head coach.

According to the team's website, Arians will stay with the team as a senior football consultant.

Arians said in a statement that the unexpected move is not related to health.

"This team is in a much better place than it was three years ago due to Jason's great work and the Glazer family's commitment to winning," Arians said. "Before you start thinking this is about my health, don't. This is the best I have felt in many years, and I'm looking forward to helping this team continue winning through my new role."

Arians' announcement is the second retirement news for the Bucs this offseason. Last month, quarterback Tom Brady announced he was hanging up his cleats for good, only to change his mind 40 days later and return to play for the team.

This isn't Arians' first time stepping away from coaching. After the 2017 NFL season, Arians announced in January 2018 that he was stepping down as Arizona Cardinals head coach due to medical reasons, the Associated Press reported.

In 2019, the Bucs hired him.

The AP reported that while under Arians, the Bucs won the Super Bowl in 2020, Brady's first year with the team, and were 31-18 during his tenure.