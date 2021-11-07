Watch
Sports

Actions

Álvarez stops Plant to become undisputed 168-pound champ

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Steve Marcus/AP
Canelo Alvarez, of Mexico, knocks down Caleb Plant to win a super middleweight title unification fight Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Canelo Álvarez
Posted at 9:58 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 00:58:17-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canelo Álvarez became the first undisputed four-belt super middleweight world champion in boxing history when he stopped Caleb Plant in the 1tth round with two dramatic knockdowns.

Álvarez added Plant’s IBF title to his own WBC, WBA and WBO belts with a steady tactical performance culminating in a brilliant display of his vaunted power to finish the previously unbeaten Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Álvarez had to grind through a difficult matchup with the tenacious Plant.

In the opening seconds of the 11th round, he sent Plant crashing to the canvas with a vicious combination followed by an uppercut.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!