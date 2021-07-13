2 San Diegans among first-round picks in 2021 MLB Draft

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two San Diego County shortstops are among the first players selected in this year's MLB Draft.

Eastlake High's Marcelo Mayer was selected fourth overall by the Boston Red Sox, while Torrey Pines High's Carson Williams was picked up 28th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Mayer, MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 draft pick, walks into the Red Sox organization after having finished his senior year with a .392 average, 46 runs scored, 45 RBIs, and 14 homers. Mayer and his team also took the CIF title last June. His home runs were just one shy of former MLB-er Adrián González’s single-season record at Eastlake.

"I grew up a Padres and Yankees fan because I grew up a huge Derek Jeter fan. That’s why I liked the Yankees," Mayer told MLB.com. "I’m now the biggest Red Sox fan. It’s super special. The Red Sox don’t usually get to pick this high in the Draft, so just to be able to join a franchise that’s very good right now is super special."

Mayer is committed to the University of Southern California this fall.

Williams, MLB Pipeline’s No. 41 draft prospect, joins the Rays after posting a .495 average with 11 homers, 34 steals, and a .979 slugging percentage during his senior year. Scouts have said Williams is a excellent defensive prospect and some even considered him better positioned as a pitcher than shortstop.

"You could just say bigger, faster, stronger. That's where my mind was at, and it's what I needed to do," Williams told MLB.com. "I was starting to get some height, but I definitely needed to put on weight and get faster. And that's what I accomplished. And all I can do is keep building on my skills."

Williams has committed to the University of California for this fall.