Several outages across San Diego County leaves thousands without power

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several outages throughout the San Diego County have left thousands without power, according to the SDG&E power outage map.

La Presa, Spring Valley and Rancho San Diego

The power outages near the La Presa, Spring Valley and Rancho San Diego communities has an estimated 1,095 customers without power and is estimated to be restored at around 1:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

Old Town, Mission Hills and Hillcrest

Communities in the Old Town, Mission Hills and Hillcrest are also without power, with an estimated 1,413 customers without power.

It is unknown when the power will be restored.

The cause of the outage is unknown and under investigation.

Eucalyptus Hills, Santee, Carlton Hills, Winter Gardens, Lakeside and Bostonia

Communities in the Eucalyptus Hills, Santee, Carlton Hills, Winter Gardens, Lakeside and Bostonia area have an estimated 2,054 without power.

The cause of the outage is unknown and is under investigation.

Encanto, Emerald Hills and Valencia Park

Communties in the Encanto, Emerald Hills and Valencia Park area have an estimated 445 customers without power.

The power is estimated to be restored at 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

City Heights, Chollas Creek and Oak Park

Communities in the City Heights, Chollas Creek and Oak Park area are estimated to have 411 customers without power.

The power is estimated to be restored at 11:30 p.m.

The outage is related to sever weather, according to SDG&E.

University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights

Communities in the University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights area have 394 customers without power.

The power is estimated to be restored at around 11:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

Lake Wohlford, Bear Valley and Skyline Ranch

Communities in the Lake Wohlford, Bear Valley and Skyline Ranch have an estimated 1,030 customers without power.

The power will be restored around 12:30 a.m., according to SDG&E.

The cause of the outage is unknown and under investigation.