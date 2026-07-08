San Diego's Pride Promenade in Hillcrest won't be finished before this year's festival and parade

HILLCREST (KGTV) — San Diego's Pride Festival and Parade are just around the corner, but a major project meant to celebrate the community will not be ready in time for the festivities.

The city is still working to finish the new Pride Promenade in Hillcrest. Construction fencing and equipment remain at the site near Normal Street and Lincoln Avenue, with significant work still pending.

For next weekend's events, the construction is not expected to have a major impact on the parade. The city says the parade route will be the same as last year. Attendees will just need to plan around the ongoing construction.

The project started last February when the city officially broke ground. The space will include new art, a public park, a plaza area, new bike lanes, and more. The city is also upgrading the neighborhood's stormwater infrastructure.

Last November, we reached out to SANDAG with updates on the project after viewers expressed concerns about the lack of progress on the promenade.

According to SANDAG, the project hit a setback when crews discovered unmarked water lines and utilities last year, causing a slight delay in work. However, it said the promenade wouldn't be finished until late this year or early next year, and that remains the expected timeline.

Sources from City Hall were also hanging onto the hope that the space would be done for Pride weekend, but were not optimistic. Hillcrest Business Association President Benjamin Nicholls said the wait for the new space will be worth it.

"I knew the vision from the word go, but as people on the street look through the fences and see what is coming together, this is really going to be one of San Diego's great spaces," Nicholls said. "A beautiful space for the community to enjoy, and San Diego deserves it, and Hillcrest certainly deserves it."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

